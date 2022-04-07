RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Biden says Russia is committing 'genocide' | Mayor: More than 10,000 dead in Mariupol | The children who survived Bucha’s horror | War worsens fertilizer crunch, risking food supplies | Photos
Home » Local News » 7 DC-area residents charged…

7 DC-area residents charged in drug conspiracy

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

April 12, 2022, 5:27 PM

Seven D.C.-area residents are among 16 people who face federal conspiracy charges for allegedly distributing drugs.

Federal prosecutors allege that they took part in the conspiracy to distribute large quantities of Eutylone from February 2019 to March 15.

They allegedly distributed the drug from Maryland to Berkeley and Jefferson counties in West Virginia.

Those indicted include:

  • Charles Edward “Whop Whop” Scott, 28, of Damascus, Maryland.
  • Ryan Darnell Scott, 37, of Gaithersburg, Maryland.
  • Jose Michael “Taz” Flores, 26, of Montgomery Village, Maryland.
  • Andre Phillip Stevenson, 40, of D.C.
  • Alim D. Farma, 23, of Gaithersburg, Maryland.
  • Kofi Orleans-Lindsay, 22, of Gaithersburg, Maryland.
  • Kyle Thayer, 35, of Gaithersburg, Maryland.

“Those arrested were directly responsible for illicit drug sales and firearms trafficking, but also many other violent crimes in Maryland, West Virginia, and beyond,” Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said in a statement Tuesday. “Our communities are a little safer because of these indictments.”

All face up to 20 years in prison for the drug conspiracy charge.

Eutylone — which is also known as “boot” — is a synthetic stimulant that federal prosecutors say has a high potential for abuse.

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer.

