5 arrested after multicounty chase from Arlington to Prince George’s Co.

Five people were arrested Sunday morning after a police chase that spanned multiple jurisdictions.

Arlington police said it started around 1 a.m. Sunday when three people assaulted and robbed a man and tried to steal his car in the 800 block of North Glebe Road in Arlington, Virginia.

A few minutes later, Arlington police said the group stole a different car in the area of North Vermont and North Tazewell streets.

Around three hours later, Virginia state troopers tried to stop that car on Interstate 395 in Fairfax County, and started pursuing the vehicle. Arlington police joined in the chase, but Virginia State Police said the car sped into D.C. at about 4:07 a.m.

D.C. police successfully stopped the car around 10 a.m. near the District-Maryland line at Pennsylvania and Southern avenues, on the Prince George’s County side. A D.C. police helicopter assisted in the search, crossing from the District into Maryland.

Five people were arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The identities of those arrested had not been released as of Sunday afternoon.

WTOP’s Nardos Mesmer contributed to this report.