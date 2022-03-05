Reward of $50,000 offered to find suspects robbing DC-area mail carriers

Mail carriers in the D.C. region have been robbed in recent months, and officials are offering a large reward for information leading to arrests.

The robberies and attempted robberies happened in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties in Maryland and in D.C. between Nov. 3, 2021, and Jan. 31, 2022.

In a news release Friday, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the suspects made off with postal property, including keys.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction.

We’re offering a reward up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in robberies or attempted robberies of USPS Letter Carriers in the DC and Maryland areas. https://t.co/261XP7vlxd. Please call us:877-876-2455 if you have information. pic.twitter.com/W8Nex0VIE7 — U. S. Postal Inspection Service – Headquarters (@USPISpressroom) March 2, 2022

The inspection service released a wanted poster with four photos. Two images show the same suspect, wearing dark clothing and a mask over most of their face. Another photo shows someone standing near a car.

The mail carrier robberies come as Montgomery County Police investigates thefts from inside the U.S. Postal Service’s blue mail collection boxes in Bethesda and Silver Spring.

According to a Feb. 15 Facebook post, police say those suspects were looking for outgoing checks.

Officials encourage people in the affected areas to go inside their local post offices to drop off outgoing mail instead of leaving it in an outdoor mailbox.