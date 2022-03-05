CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Reward of $50,000 offered to find suspects robbing DC-area mail carriers

Michelle Basch | mbasch@wtop.com

March 5, 2022, 4:18 AM

Mail carriers in the D.C. region have been robbed in recent months, and officials are offering a large reward for information leading to arrests.

The robberies and attempted robberies happened in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties in Maryland and in D.C. between Nov. 3, 2021, and Jan. 31, 2022.

In a news release Friday, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the suspects made off with postal property, including keys.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction.

The inspection service released a wanted poster with four photos. Two images show the same suspect, wearing dark clothing and a mask over most of their face. Another photo shows someone standing near a car.

The mail carrier robberies come as Montgomery County Police investigates thefts from inside the U.S. Postal Service’s blue mail collection boxes in Bethesda and Silver Spring.

According to a Feb. 15 Facebook post, police say those suspects were looking for outgoing checks.

Officials encourage people in the affected areas to go inside their local post offices to drop off outgoing mail instead of leaving it in an outdoor mailbox.

