CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Local News » Freezing rain, icing force…

Freezing rain, icing force schools to open late

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

February 25, 2022, 6:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Several Maryland school systems, including Howard and Frederick counties, will open late Friday because of icy conditions, and drivers will find slick bridges, ramps and overpasses slick.

Temperatures early Friday hovered near freezing.

WTOP Traffic Reporter Jack Taylor said there are more problems on the roads to the north and west of D.C.

“We’ve had big troubles along I-70 from Hagerstown to Baltimore,” Taylor said.

Drivers also are slipping and sliding in Howard County.

Taylor said that drivers also are encountering ice falling from branches.

At 6:18 a.m., Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said for the next several hours the area will see bands of freezing rain.

“We will see some rain or drizzle this morning, and there could be some patchy freezing rain and drizzle across the northern suburbs. Temperatures will move above freezing across the entire area this morning,” Stinneford said.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 7 a.m.

Look for mixed precipitation. Ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch, with locally two-tenths of an inch in the higher elevations are possible. Snow and sleet accumulations of less than a half inch are also possible, the National Weather Service said.

Highs later on Friday will be in the 50s with gusty winds.

Saturday brings cooler but dry weather, a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 40s Saturday. Sunshine and temperatures in the 50s Sunday.

Forecast

Friday: Morning showers, then clearing. Gusty afternoon winds and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday: Mix of clouds and sun. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and mild. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Current weather

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this story.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up