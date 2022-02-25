Freezing rain, icing force schools to open late

Several Maryland school systems, including Howard and Frederick counties, will open late Friday because of icy conditions, and drivers will find slick bridges, ramps and overpasses slick.

Temperatures early Friday hovered near freezing.

WTOP Traffic Reporter Jack Taylor said there are more problems on the roads to the north and west of D.C.

“We’ve had big troubles along I-70 from Hagerstown to Baltimore,” Taylor said.

Drivers also are slipping and sliding in Howard County.

Taylor said that drivers also are encountering ice falling from branches.

At 6:18 a.m., Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said for the next several hours the area will see bands of freezing rain.

“We will see some rain or drizzle this morning, and there could be some patchy freezing rain and drizzle across the northern suburbs. Temperatures will move above freezing across the entire area this morning,” Stinneford said.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 7 a.m.

Look for mixed precipitation. Ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch, with locally two-tenths of an inch in the higher elevations are possible. Snow and sleet accumulations of less than a half inch are also possible, the National Weather Service said.

Highs later on Friday will be in the 50s with gusty winds.

Saturday brings cooler but dry weather, a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 40s Saturday. Sunshine and temperatures in the 50s Sunday.

Forecast

Friday: Morning showers, then clearing. Gusty afternoon winds and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday: Mix of clouds and sun. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and mild. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Current weather

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this story.