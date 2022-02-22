CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Political commentator Bob Beckel dies at 73

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

February 22, 2022, 9:16 AM

Longtime political commentator Bob Beckel has died at the age of 73, according to multiple media reports.

A cause of death for Beckel — who ran Walter Mondale’s unsuccessful 1984 presidential campaign — has not yet been released.

In a Facebook post, collaborator Cal Thomas called Beckel a “spiritual brother.”

“We did so many things together and I hope we modeled what two people of different political persuasions can be like when they love one another. For ten years we wrote the ‘Common Ground’ column for USA Today and a book by that title. The name of his ironically titled autobiography is ‘I Should Be Dead.’ It is a highly readable book about a difficult life that was dramatically changed in the last 15 years. I will see you soon Bob. You are loved,” Thomas wrote.

Beckel, who died Monday, was a commentator for WTOP from 2012 to 2013.

He was a member of FOX News’ “The Five” until he was fired in 2017 for making an insensitive remark to a Black employee.

Beckel, who had been a liberal panelist on the show “The Five,” was on his second tour of duty at Fox after being bounced in 2015 for substance abuse.

Earlier in his career, Beckel worked as the youngest deputy assistant secretary of state for President Jimmy Carter. He also was a graduate school professor at George Washington University.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

