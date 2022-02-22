CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. COVID-19 numbers decline | Virginia counties update mask rules | Business owners react to mask mandate expiring | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » Local News » Northern Virginia program aims…

Northern Virginia program aims to help crime survivors, keep youth out of criminal justice system

Shayna Estulin | sestulin@wtop.com

February 22, 2022, 9:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A new program in Northern Virginia aims to help survivors of crime, and keep young people out of the criminal justice system.

The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Arlington County and the City of Falls Church launched “Heart of Safety.” Under this program, both the person who was harmed and the person who did the harm will be able to participate in a conferencing process overseen by a trained facilitator, and they will work together to come up with a mutually agreed upon restoration plan.

“It will apply to certain misdemeanors or felonies, where either the victim or the person who committed the crime was 26 years old or under at the time of the incident, according to a statement released by the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

“Heart of Safety is about survivors’ rights, youth rehabilitation, and crime prevention; for survivors, it’s the peace of mind of taking charge of their recovery,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti said. “For young people, it’s a second chance to make right what they did wrong; and for the community, it’s an investment in crime prevention.”

Dehghani-Tafti was elected in 2019, calling for a less punitive criminal justice system.

In the statement, criminal justice reform advocates lent their support to the new initiative.

“Mass incarceration is one of the greatest civil rights injustices of our era,” said NAACP Vice President Mike Hemminger. “The implementation of this research-based program will surely have life-changing results for those who have interactions with our current punitive legal system.”

The facilitator will follow up with the participants to make sure that the restoration plan has been implemented and that both sides are satisfied. If the process is not successful, the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney can initiate prosecution.

Shayna Estulin

Shayna Estulin is an anchor/reporter for WTOP. She started her career in New York City as a local TV reporter and has since covered foreign affairs and national politics as a Washington correspondent. She also anchored a nightly news show for an international network.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

IRS plans pivot to Login.gov, lets users create online accounts without facial recognition

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

Army National Guard once again seeing less demand as COVID enters new phase

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up