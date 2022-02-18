OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Home » Local News » DC man pleads guilty…

DC man pleads guilty in kidnapping from Maryland hotel and casino

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

February 18, 2022, 12:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maryland’s U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday that a D.C. man pleaded guilty to participating in a kidnapping at a state casino and hotel.

Officials said that Christopher Allen Young, 26, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit kidnapping. The name of the casino was not disclosed.

Erek L. Barron, U.S. attorney for the District of Maryland, announced the plea alongside FBI agents.

Young and the government agreed to a sentence of 126 months in federal prison if the court accepts his plea, prosecutors said.

Young’s guilty plea says that on Feb. 3, 2021, two people — designated as co-conspirators one and two — met “Victim A” at the casino, promising they would “get women for Victim A if Victim A accompanied them” to Southeast D.C.

The victim got into a vehicle with the two co-conspirators, and one of them called Young, who then called a third co-conspirator to say the two had “snatched” their victim, and to discuss robbing the victim.

Young said he would split the proceeds of the robbery among the other three and that if the victim “gets feisty, I don’t want to have to crush him,” prosecutors said.

When the car got to Southeast D.C., prosecutors said, one of the co-conspirators pointed a gun at the victim, took personal items, a cellphone, a wallet and a hotel room key. They then demanded the code for the safe in the victim’s room, hitting him in the forehead with the gun when he first refused to tell them.

The first two co-conspirators drove back to the hotel, while Young and co-conspirator three took the victim to the boiler room of an apartment building at gunpoint, with another conspirator looking out for police. Inside the boiler room, the victim was physically assaulted and his life was threatened by Young and the third co-conspirator.

Young’s plea agreement says co-conspirators one and two were caught on tape leaving the victim’s hotel room with a backpack and roller suitcase containing “an Xbox, at least $1,500 in MGM Casino chips and approximately $6,000 in cash.”

The victim is estimated to have lost at least $8,000 worth of property stolen from the room. Once the theft was complete, the victim was left alone in the boiler room.

Law enforcement saw Young and his co-conspirator leaving the area by the boiler room at 10:57 a.m., getting into Young’s vehicle and driving away. The victim was found in the boiler room “with blood running down his face and a wound on his forehead,” and also appeared to have “cuts on his mouth and eye and a broken nose.”

Young said that he told the victim: “If the police come, or anything come, I got your address. Mom … your little brother, all them is gone,” according to the statement.

U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel has scheduled the sentencing for 2 p.m. on May 5.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up