Maryland, Delaware residents keep digging out weekend snow

The Associated Press

January 30, 2022, 7:14 PM

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Residents on Maryland’s Eastern Shore and in southern Delaware continued to dig out this weekend from roughly a foot of snow that fell as a nor’easter moved up the East Coast.

Snow emergency plans remained in effect for roads in five eastern Maryland counties late Sunday. Ocean City announced its roads were cleared and passable by Sunday morning.

In Delaware, some school districts in Sussex County announced classes were canceled Monday. Temperatures on the Eastern Shore and in southern Delaware remained below freezing for most of Sunday.

