Man convicted in 2002 Fairfax Co. murder linked to 2 unsolved deaths in Va., Md.

A man serving life in prison for a 2002 murder after strangling a single mother in Fairfax County, Virginia, has been linked to two other unsolved killings in the region, WTOP has learned.

Charles Helem was indicted for murder by a Fairfax County grand jury this week in the 1987 killing of a still-unnamed woman. Helem is also suspected, though not yet charged, in the 2002 killing of a woman in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Prosecutors in Fairfax and Prince George’s counties are expected to announce Helem’s connection to the 1987 and 2002 deaths at 2 p.m. Wednesday in a news conference with Fairfax County police.

Helem is currently serving life in prison at the Red Onion State Prison — the supermax state prison in Wise County, Virginia — for the death of Patricia Bentley, a 37-year-old single mother from Chantilly, Virginia. Prosecutors said he strangled Bentley with a phone cord and his hands.

During sentencing in 2003, Fairfax County prosecutors said Helem had previously served four years in federal prison for choking his wife. She survived the attack.

