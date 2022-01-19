CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC schools to report positive COVID-19 cases within 24 hours | DC opens 'COVID centers' | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Man convicted in 2002 Fairfax Co. murder linked to 2 unsolved deaths in Va., Md.

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

January 19, 2022, 10:17 AM

A man serving life in prison for a 2002 murder after strangling a single mother in Fairfax County, Virginia, has been linked to two other unsolved killings in the region, WTOP has learned.

Charles Helem was indicted for murder by a Fairfax County grand jury this week in the 1987 killing of a still-unnamed woman. Helem is also suspected, though not yet charged, in the 2002 killing of a woman in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Prosecutors in Fairfax and Prince George’s counties are expected to announce Helem’s connection to the 1987 and 2002 deaths at 2 p.m. Wednesday in a news conference with Fairfax County police.

Helem is currently serving life in prison at the Red Onion State Prison — the supermax state prison in Wise County, Virginia — for the death of Patricia Bentley, a 37-year-old single mother from Chantilly, Virginia. Prosecutors said he strangled Bentley with a phone cord and his hands.

During sentencing in 2003, Fairfax County prosecutors said Helem had previously served four years in federal prison for choking his wife. She survived the attack.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

