Winchester man wanted for murder on Md.’s Eastern Shore

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

December 31, 2021, 5:32 AM

Maryland State Police are looking for a Northern Virginia man who they say shot and killed a woman on Christmas Eve in Talbot County on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Police have issued a first-degree murder warrant for Mauricio Ibarra Juarez, 31, of Winchester, Virginia.

Juarez was listed as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Marta Merina, 33, in Trappe, Maryland. Trappe is a small town located off U.S. 50 on the Eastern Shore between Easton and Cambridge.

Police suspect Juarez may be traveling in a white GMC Sierra truck. Police released this photo of a 2002 GMC Sierra. (Courtesy Maryland State Police)

Police said that Merina was discovered around 6:15 a.m. Dec. 24 outside her home in the 2900 block of Howell Point Road in Trappe. She had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

State troopers and the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

Investigators believe Juarez knew Merina.

Maryland State Police said they suspect Juarez is traveling in a white GMC Sierra truck.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting or Juarez’s current whereabouts contact the state police at 410-822-3101. Calls may remain confidential.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

