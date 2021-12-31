Winchester man wanted for murder on Md.’s Eastern Shore

Maryland State Police are looking for a Northern Virginia man who they say shot and killed a woman on Christmas Eve in Talbot County on Maryland's Eastern Shore.

Police have issued a first-degree murder warrant for Mauricio Ibarra Juarez, 31, of Winchester, Virginia.

Juarez was listed as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Marta Merina, 33, in Trappe, Maryland. Trappe is a small town located off U.S. 50 on the Eastern Shore between Easton and Cambridge.

Police said that Merina was discovered around 6:15 a.m. Dec. 24 outside her home in the 2900 block of Howell Point Road in Trappe. She had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

State troopers and the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

Investigators believe Juarez knew Merina.

Maryland State Police said they suspect Juarez is traveling in a white GMC Sierra truck.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting or Juarez’s current whereabouts contact the state police at 410-822-3101. Calls may remain confidential.