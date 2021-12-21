Salvation Army seeks public help to meet Red Kettle campaign goal by Friday

Those famous Red Kettles the Salvation Army uses to collect donations are a little lighter this year, and the charity is hoping one final push can make up the difference before the campaign ends Friday.

The organization reported that there’s a 13% shortfall in donations across its National Capital Area Command. Their fundraising target is $900,000.

That’s in spite of the Salvation Army giving people plenty of options to donate, such as a tap-and-go credit and debit card option at 80 red kettles in the region.

“This year, our Red Kettle Drive has experienced several challenges, including a lack of volunteer bell ringers,” Major Mark Woodcock, National Capital Area Commander for The Salvation Army, said in a statement. “Plus, in some areas walking traffic is down resulting from the pandemic.”

Woodcock asked area residents who can afford it to assist the charity on reaching its campaign goal by its end on Christmas Eve.

The organization says that it uses 83 cents of every dollar donated to help hungry kids, families and the area’s homeless populations.

That help comes in the form of emergency rent, utility and food assistance, as well as youth enrichment programs, addiction treatment for adults and transitional housing for previously homeless young mothers with kids.

You can typically find the red kettles outside of Giant Food, Safeway, Food Lion and Walmart stores throughout the D.C. area.