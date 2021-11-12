CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Local News » No cash, no problem…

No cash, no problem at Salvation Army red kettles in the DC area this year

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

November 12, 2021, 1:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The red kettles in the D.C. area will now offer a tap-and-go credit card option to donate. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk)

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
The red kettles in the D.C. area will now offer a tap-and-go credit card option to donate. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk)

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
A band plays at the red kettle kick-off for the Salvation Army. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk)

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
Lustine Toyota, in Virginia, donated $25,000 to the kick-off. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk)

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
(1/4)

When you hear bells at the red kettle this holiday season, the Salvation Army wants you to know that they accept both cash and cards.

“Now we have an option for people just to wave their credit card in front of a donation icon and it will automatically send a donation to the Salvation Army right here in their area,” said Mark Woodcock, an area commander major for the Salvation Army National Capital Area Command.

He said the group is hoping that the new technology will help them top the $800,000 they raised from the area kettle campaign last year.

“We live in a cashless society; we’re trying to give people options to give,” Woodcock said. “When you wave it in front of our little donation icon, it’s going to beep, and you know that it’s gone through.”

The new feature works with all tap-and-go credit and debit cards.

There will be about 80 of these special red kettles in the D.C. area in addition to the ones that accept only cash and change.

Woodcock said that the credit card ones will mostly be in the high-traffic areas.

“It’s very exciting technology and makes it easy for our donors to give.”

There’s an option to donate $5, $10 and $20 with the tap-and-go option. And you can tap your card to any of those multiple times to get the amount desired.

During the event kicking off the red kettle campaign, Lustine Toyota in Virginia donated $25,000 to the kick-off.

Julie Scharff, head of contactless initiatives for Visa, said they worked with Canadian company tiptap to make the red kettles compatible with cards this holiday season.

She said there are more than 400 million contactless-enabled Visa debit and credit cards in the U.S. and the number of people with such cards has doubled in the past year.

“So now that people are so familiar with the feature in their everyday life, it just makes sense that they’re going to be able to tap to donate to help their local communities as well,” she said.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up