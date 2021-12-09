FAQ: Wreaths Across America 2021

There are two events at Arlington National Cemetery — one for families and one for the public.

Here’s the breakdown from the cemetery:

Sunday, Dec. 12

Family pass holders only are invited to lay wreaths at their loved ones’ graves from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wreaths Across America wreaths will be provided only to family pass holders. No registration is necessary for family pass holder day. Family pass holders must present their official ANC family pass (photocopies are not accepted) to receive a wreath.

The cemetery will be open to the public on Dec. 12. However, only family pass holders can receive a wreath on this day.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Wreaths Across America National Wreath Day is open to the public beginning at 8 a.m. Registration for this year’s event is mandatory. Family pass holders are also welcome on this day, but they must register. Wreaths Across America’s registration page is online.