CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Children given expired COVID-19 vaccines | Omicron variant found in multiple US states | DC issues new mask advisory | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Local News » Afghan artist based in…

Afghan artist based in DC area recreating mural destroyed by the Taliban

Shayna Estulin | sestulin@wtop.com

December 3, 2021, 11:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A renowned Afghan artist, who fled the Taliban takeover and has since resettled in the D.C. area, is fighting to keep Afghan art alive.

Omaid Sharifi is co-founder of ArtLords, a Kabul based street art group that painted murals and public artworks across Afghanistan’s capital city.

Sharifi will be holding a fireside chat on Saturday evening at D.C.’s Eton Hotel to talk about his harrowing journey out of Afghanistan, and what art means to his county.

Nawa Lodin from the Afghan women’s rights organization, Women for Afghan Women is organizing the event.

She said all proceeds will go towards helping resettle Afghan refugees in the United States.

Lodin, whose parents themselves fled to the U.S. with the Soviet invasion in 1979, said the Taliban has been targeting artists since taking over the country in August.

“So many artists are now deleting any sort of sketches they have on their phones, any social media accounts they had of their art. Many people are burning or destroying the pieces of art they have in their homes,” Lodin said.

She said all of Sharifi’s murals have been destroyed.

“It’s horrific to think that something that you are passionate about that doesn’t hurt anybody has now suddenly become illegal overnight,” Lodin said.

But Lodin said Sharifi is fighting back with his paintbrush. He’ll be recreating one of his murals at Saturday’s event and wants the public to help him do so.

Lodin said that Afghanistan has been a center of culture and art dating back centuries, and despite the Taliban’s crackdown, Afghans are resilient.

“One thing in Afghan history that’s been shown time and time again … invasions happen quickly unfortunately, but they rarely last, so Afghans will overcome this as well.”

The event begins at 8 p.m. and tickets are $25.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Zero trust, cloud security pushing CISA to rethink its approach to cyber services

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

Defense agencies let experience inform planning and programming

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up