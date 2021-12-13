DC nonprofit supports rescue crews responding to Midwest tornadoes

The organization Global Giving is raising money to support rescue crews on the ground in the Midwest, where deadly tornadoes have left communities completely devastated.

The organization Global Giving is raising money to support rescue crews on the ground in the Midwest, where deadly tornadoes have left communities completely devastated.

The nonprofit works with community organizations and local leaders in areas around the world to help provide the necessary resources to respond to disasters. Since Saturday, they have been working with Facebook and donors to collect money to support families in the Midwest.

“Some of these individuals have lost everything,” said Sandrina De Cruz, the nonprofit’s director of disaster response. “It’s just tragic.”

About $70,000 has been raised through their Midwest U.S. Tornado Relief Fund. The money will be distributed as grants to local organizations that need it most, for food, shelter and medical care. “Community leaders and their capacities are extremely limited; they’ve also been affected,” said De Cruz.

They will eventually encourage people to volunteer their time, once crews have begun the cleanup process. But for now, “giving funds to — especially local groups — that’s the most critical part,” De Cruz said. “Just remember, it’s the people on the ground that know and that are seeing what the needs are that are most critical.”

Learn more about donating online.