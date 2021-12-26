CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway | Self-report positive tests in DC | DC Health contractor reserves COVID-19 tests | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » Local News » COVID-19 testing sites reopen…

COVID-19 testing sites reopen Sunday following the Christmas holiday

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

December 26, 2021, 9:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

With COVID-19 cases surging, many people in the D.C. area may need to get tested after gathering with family and friends for Christmas this weekend. If you are in need of a test, here is where you can go on Sunday:

D.C. 

D.C. residents finding testing at the following locations:

  • Get a PCR test at Rumsey Aquatic Center (635 North Carolina Avenue Southeast) between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.
  • Rapid tests can be picked up between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Engine 4 (2531 Sherman Avenue Northwest), Engine 8 (1520 C Street Southeast), Engine 31 (4930 Connecticut Avenue Northwest) and Engine 33 (101 Atlantic Street Southeast).

Here are today’s PCR testing and Test Yourself Express sites.

Maryland

There are a few county-run testing sites open in Maryland on Sunday. Find a complete list of testing sites open throughout the state online.

Montgomery County

  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church (201 S Frederick Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20877)
  • 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Maryland Soccer Plex (18031 Central Park Circle, Parking Lot Field 17 Road, Boyds, MD 20841)

Frederick County

  • 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Frederick Health Village (1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701) (Note: Doctor’s order is required at this site)
  • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Hillcrest/Golden Mile (1100 W. Patrick Street Unit H, Frederick MD 21703)

Howard County

  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Blandair Park Bus Loop (5750 Oakland Mills Road Columbia, MD 21045)

Virginia

Virginia residents can find their nearest testing site online. There are also three Arlington County-run sites open on Sunday:

Arlington County

  • 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Arlington Mill Community Center parking lot (909 S. Dinwiddie St.)
  • 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Courthouse Plaza parking lot (2088 15th St. N.; corner of 15th St. N. & N. Courthouse Rd.)
  • 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Virginia Highlands Park parking lot (1600 S. Hayes St.)

Julie Gallagher

Julie Gallagher is a freelance digital writer and editor for WTOP.com. She previously covered the 2020 election with CNN and has bylines in The Lily, WIRED, NBC Washington, The Baltimore Sun, Washington City Paper and more.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Coronavirus | Health & Fitness News | Local News

Balfour Beatty Communities to pay millions in fines after pleading guilty to defrauding military

Air Force sets up new military family program led by chief of staff's wife

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

CISA advisory committee could “reframe” approach to network security

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up