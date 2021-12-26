COVID-19 testing sites reopen Sunday following the Christmas holiday

With COVID-19 cases surging, many people in the D.C. area may need to get tested after gathering with family and friends for Christmas this weekend. If you are in need of a test, here is where you can go on Sunday:
D.C.
D.C. residents finding testing at the following locations:
- Get a PCR test at Rumsey Aquatic Center (635 North Carolina Avenue Southeast) between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.
- Rapid tests can be picked up between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Engine 4 (2531 Sherman Avenue Northwest), Engine 8 (1520 C Street Southeast), Engine 31 (4930 Connecticut Avenue Northwest) and Engine 33 (101 Atlantic Street Southeast).
Here are today’s PCR testing and Test Yourself Express sites.
Pre-register for testing at https://t.co/gwfNlT3pPj pic.twitter.com/NbHO9FFRFn
— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 26, 2021
Maryland
There are a few county-run testing sites open in Maryland on Sunday. Find a complete list of testing sites open throughout the state online.
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church (201 S Frederick Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20877)
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Maryland Soccer Plex (18031 Central Park Circle, Parking Lot Field 17 Road, Boyds, MD 20841)
- 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Frederick Health Village (1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701) (Note: Doctor’s order is required at this site)
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Hillcrest/Golden Mile (1100 W. Patrick Street Unit H, Frederick MD 21703)
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Blandair Park Bus Loop (5750 Oakland Mills Road Columbia, MD 21045)
Virginia
Virginia residents can find their nearest testing site online. There are also three Arlington County-run sites open on Sunday:
- 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Arlington Mill Community Center parking lot (909 S. Dinwiddie St.)
- 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Courthouse Plaza parking lot (2088 15th St. N.; corner of 15th St. N. & N. Courthouse Rd.)
- 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Virginia Highlands Park parking lot (1600 S. Hayes St.)