COVID-19 testing sites reopen Sunday following the Christmas holiday

With COVID-19 cases surging, many people in the D.C. area may need to get tested after gathering with family and friends for Christmas this weekend. If you are in need of a test, here is where you can go on Sunday:

D.C.

D.C. residents finding testing at the following locations:

Get a PCR test at Rumsey Aquatic Center (635 North Carolina Avenue Southeast) between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Rapid tests can be picked up between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Engine 4 (2531 Sherman Avenue Northwest), Engine 8 (1520 C Street Southeast), Engine 31 (4930 Connecticut Avenue Northwest) and Engine 33 (101 Atlantic Street Southeast).



Here are today’s PCR testing and Test Yourself Express sites.

Maryland

There are a few county-run testing sites open in Maryland on Sunday. Find a complete list of testing sites open throughout the state online.

Montgomery County

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church (201 S Frederick Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20877)

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Maryland Soccer Plex (18031 Central Park Circle, Parking Lot Field 17 Road, Boyds, MD 20841)

Frederick County

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Frederick Health Village (1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701) (Note: Doctor’s order is required at this site)

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Hillcrest/Golden Mile (1100 W. Patrick Street Unit H, Frederick MD 21703)

Howard County

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Blandair Park Bus Loop (5750 Oakland Mills Road Columbia, MD 21045)

Virginia

Virginia residents can find their nearest testing site online. There are also three Arlington County-run sites open on Sunday:

Arlington County