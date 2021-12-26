Can’t volunteer in person? You can still give back in the DC area

With coronavirus cases surging, volunteering in person could be difficult. WTOP has some ways you can still give back in the DC area over the winter while keeping a distance.

Make paracord bracelets for troops and first responders

The Montgomery County Volunteer Center will ship you a kit with the material and a jig for measuring to make five bracelets for members of the military and first responders.

The Maryland-based volunteer center says the cords will be used in emergency situations to secure nets to trees or vehicles, create harnesses and build makeshift shelters. The insides of the cords can be used for sewing thread to repair gear, emergency sutures to close a wound and more.

Register online by Dec. 29 to get your “survival bracelet” kit and help out.

Put together gifts for cancer patients