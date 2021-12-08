Anonymous Virginian to match donations after Maryland Salvation Army kettle theft

An anonymous Virginian has told the Salvation Army that they will match any donation up to $1,000 to replace cash and a red kettle that were stolen from a Randallstown Walmart in Maryland.

An anonymous Virginia donor has told the Salvation Army he will match any donation up to $1,000 to replace cash and a red kettle stolen Monday from a Randallstown Walmart in Maryland.

The person reached out to Development Director of The Salvation Army of Central Maryland Eric Mueck after hearing the news.

“He was shaken up that someone would be so cruel during Christmastime … that someone would try to steal from kids and families who need help,” Mueck said in a release.

The Salvation Army is still waiting on a Baltimore County police report.

“Our anonymous donor from Virginia wants to contribute a matching gift and challenges anyone willing to donate to the stolen kettle cash,” Mueck said. “If someone donates, let’s say, $10 or $25. Then he will also match that.”

According to the Salvation Army, fundraising is down. The Temple Corps has only hit about $23,000 of its $70,000 Christmas season goal.

The Grinch who made off with the kettle Monday night ran away with $600 cash.

The theft left the 75-year-old kettle volunteer shaken, but Salvation Army Capt. Michael Chisolm said the volunteer planned to be back at his post.

The Salvation Army said it’s desperate to get funds. People can donate to the group’s digital red kettle for Baltimore online.