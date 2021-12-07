Amazon Web Services suffers major outage

Amazon Web Services was hit by a major outage Tuesday, hampering service to many sites.

“We are seeing impact to multiple AWS APIs in the US-EAST-1 Region,” the company posted. “This issue is also affecting some of our monitoring and incident response tooling, which is delaying our ability to provide updates.”

The company said it identified the root cause of the issue but doesn’t know when full service will be restored.

Issued have been reported with Instacart, Venmo, Kindle, Roku and Disney+, according to the Associated Press. Some people have also experienced issues with the McDonald’s app.

Amazon Web Services provides cloud computing services to governments, universities and companies, the AP reported.