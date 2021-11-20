CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Virginia inmate’s mother sentenced for smuggling contraband

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 10:06 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Maryland woman has been sentenced to 45 months in prison for her role in a scheme in which bribes were paid to correctional officers in exchange for allowing contraband inside a Virginia prison where the woman’s son was an inmate.

Court documents show 57-year-old Kim Williams, of Baltimore, facilitated over $60,000 in bribe payments in cash and wire transfers to two former federal correctional officers.

Federal authorities also say Williams’s son ran a gambling ring within the prison and distributed the contraband, including Suboxone, marijuana, heroin, cigarettes and cellular telephones.

