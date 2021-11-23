Police: Man fleeing Prince George’s Co. traffic stop killed in DC crash

Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, say a man fleeing a traffic stop was killed after crashing in Northeast D.C. late Sunday night.

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, say a man fleeing a traffic stop was killed after crashing in Northeast D.C. late Sunday night.

A news release Monday identified the man as Isiah Smith, 28, of D.C.

Police said the crash happened near a park on Michigan Avenue and Bunker Hill Road less than a minute after Smith fled an officer who had attempted to pull him over in Hyattsville, in Prince George’s County.

The incident began unfolding at about 10:55 p.m. Sunday. Prince George’s County police said an officer observed Smith behind the wheel of a silver Acura driving “in an erratic manner” and attempted to pull him over. Police said Smith initially stopped, but when the officer walked up to the car, he sped off.

The officer activated his lights and siren and pursued the fleeing car. Another officer ran the tags on his mobile computer and advised the pursuing officer that the tags did not belong on the Acura.

“Simultaneously, as the officer’s supervisor then cancelled the pursuit per departmental policy, the driver lost control of his car and crashed into a tree.”

It’s unclear why the pursuit was called off, or what the department’s polices for police pursuits are. Information on police pursuits is redacted from the public version of the department’s general orders manual. WTOP has asked the Prince George’s police for clarification.

Prince George’s County police said the crash happened 43 seconds after Smith attempted to flee the officer.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer who initiated the pursuit has been placed on administrative leave as is protocol.

Anyone with more information on this investigation is asked to call the Internal Affairs Division at 301-516-5721.

Below is a map showing the location of the crash: