Lawsuit alleges discrimination at Wilmington Fire Department

WILMINGTON, Del. — A firefighter in Delaware is accusing the Wilmington Fire Department of years of racial and religious discrimination that he says created a hostile work environment.

The News Journal reported Wednesday that the lawsuit was filed in federal court by veteran firefighter Corey Ferrell.

Ferrell is Black and a practicing Muslim. He alleges that high-ranking officials as well as other firefighters used racial epithets. He also says that they played the “Aladdin” theme song whenever he would go to pray and snuck pork products in his coffee and turnout gear.

The city declined to comment to the News Journal. It said its law department is reviewing the lawsuit.

The department’s racial makeup is overwhelmingly white. Wilmington is nearly 60% Black.

