Inmate dies at Va. jail weeks after being allowed to stay open

RICHMOND, Va. — Another inmate has died at a Virginia jail just weeks after a state board voted to allow it to remain open under an agreement that arose from an investigation into previous deaths.

Riverside Regional Jail Lt. Charlene Jones said in a release to the Richmond Times-Dispatch that 33-year-old Samuel Dupont was found unresponsive in his cell on Oct. 29 and was pronounced dead 17 minutes later after resuscitation efforts failed.

His death follows an agreement signed Sept. 23 between Riverside and the state jail board that details conditions to which Riverside must comply to avoid decertification and closure.

Riverside officials said the inmate’s cause of death appears to be a suicide, but the jail said it hasn’t yet received the state medical examiner’s report.

