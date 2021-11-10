CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Inmate dies at Va. jail weeks after being allowed to stay open

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 12:10 PM

RICHMOND, Va. — Another inmate has died at a Virginia jail just weeks after a state board voted to allow it to remain open under an agreement that arose from an investigation into previous deaths.

Riverside Regional Jail Lt. Charlene Jones said in a release to the Richmond Times-Dispatch that 33-year-old Samuel Dupont was found unresponsive in his cell on Oct. 29 and was pronounced dead 17 minutes later after resuscitation efforts failed.

His death follows an agreement signed Sept. 23 between Riverside and the state jail board that details conditions to which Riverside must comply to avoid decertification and closure.

Riverside officials said the inmate’s cause of death appears to be a suicide, but the jail said it hasn’t yet received the state medical examiner’s report.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

