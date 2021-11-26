Former Montgomery County police chief who led Beltway Sniper investigation dies at 68

The former police chief of the Montgomery County, Maryland, police department, who became the public face of the investigation into the Beltway Sniper rampage that terrorized the D.C. region nearly two decades ago, has died.

Charles Moose, who left his post in 2003, was 68, according to a statement from the Montgomery County Police Department.

Moose’s wife posted a message on Facebook, saying he died at home on Thanksgiving Day.

“We are extremely saddened by the news announcing the passing of former Chief Charles Moose,” said Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones. “He was a great leader and led our department through the D.C. Sniper investigation, one of the most difficult crime sprees in our country’s history. We send condolences to his wife Sandy and all of his family and friends.”

Moose also served as the first Black police chief of Portland, Oregon, in the 1990s, before he became the Montgomery County chief in 1999.

During three weeks in October 2002, 10 people across the D.C. region were shot and killed in a series of seemingly random shooting attacks carried out by 41-year-old John Allen Muhammad and 17-year-old Lee Boyd Malvo, who came to be known as the Beltway Snipers.

The first burst of shootings all took place in Montgomery County, and the attacks, which, terrified the D.C. area, and gripped the nation, turned Moose “from unknown suburban police chief to one of the most recognized people in the world,” The Washington Post reported at the time.

Moose headed the multi-agency task force searching for shooters, often holding multiple news conferences a day — many broadcast live across the nation.

Moose resigned from the Montgomery County Police Department in June 2003 after an ethics dispute about his plans to write a memoir about the sniper investigation.

He briefly worked as an officer for the Honolulu police department before retiring.