Even with cameras on Indian Head Highway, group says ‘super speeders’ still being clocked

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

October 19, 2021, 12:20 AM

Indian Head Highway, otherwise know as Maryland Route 210, is known as a dangerous highway because of how fast people drive.

The question is have the speed cameras installed along the highway two years ago done anything to slow people down? The short answer is yes.

However, “there’s a determined segment of speeders, who are super speeders,” said the Rev. Dr. Robert Screen, who is part of a citizens group trying to make Route 210 safer.

While the overall number of speeders per month has dropped significantly since 2019 — falling from about 6,000 a month to about 2,000 a month, according to data from Maryland State Police and Prince George’s County police —  the figures also show that there are still thousands per month who are driving between 70 and 100 miles per hour, some even faster.

“You still have, each month, in the 30-day reporting period, somewhere between 45 and 50 people that run at over 100 miles per hour,” Screen said.

The top speed recorded by cameras, so far this year, is 149 miles per hour. The top fine anyone can receive for being caught speeding by the cameras, is $40, and Screen and other want that to be more.

