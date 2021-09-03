CORONAVIRUS NEWS: St. Mary’s Co. re-opens mass vax site | Fairfax Co. schools update | Prince George's Co. expands mobile vaccine fleet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Local News » Washington Gas issues apology…

Washington Gas issues apology for its customer service

Megan Cloherty | mcloherty@wtop.com

September 3, 2021, 5:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

After months of complaints from Washington Gas customers, the utility company acknowledged its failings, but said it’ll be weeks before improvements are made.

Washington Gas issued an apology to its customers on Friday after dozens of people reported trouble contacting the utility’s call center.

Washington Gas said in a statement that it plans to increase call center staff. It is also developing a virtual hold feature to call customers back and deploying an online chat option. However, the company says, it will be weeks until the customer experience improves.

“We know that we have a lot of work to do to improve the customer experience but we are confident that customers will see significant progress by mid-September,” Washington Gas said in a statement.

For now, the utility is directing customers to use its website to place service orders and social media for a faster response.

Megan Cloherty

WTOP Investigative Reporter Megan Cloherty primarily covers breaking news, crime and courts.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

VHA employee vaccinations on the rise amid surge in COVID cases, deaths

In goodbye message, Chaillan unloads his frustrations over DoD’s technology culture, processes

Correa on innovation: ‘You support it, you nurture it, you invite it, but you don't force it’

At NASA, telework and remote work will look differently for each employee

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up