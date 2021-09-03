Washington Gas issues apology for its customer service

After months of complaints from Washington Gas customers, the utility company acknowledged its failings, but said it'll be weeks before improvements are made.

Washington Gas issued an apology to its customers on Friday after dozens of people reported trouble contacting the utility’s call center.

Washington Gas said in a statement that it plans to increase call center staff. It is also developing a virtual hold feature to call customers back and deploying an online chat option. However, the company says, it will be weeks until the customer experience improves.

“We know that we have a lot of work to do to improve the customer experience but we are confident that customers will see significant progress by mid-September,” Washington Gas said in a statement.

For now, the utility is directing customers to use its website to place service orders and social media for a faster response.