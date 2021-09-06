9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Teaching Sept. 11 as history | Effects on collective mental health | How air travel changed | 3 guided millions through horror
See Va. Tech ‘Enter Sandman’ pregame ritual, on equipment that measures earthquakes

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

September 6, 2021, 7:52 AM

Noise is a part of life. Sometimes it’s annoying. And sometimes people revel in it.

Virginia Tech football fans are the latter.

With almost 70,000 fans in Lane Stadium, in Blacksburg, Virginia, for Tech’s game against, the excitement was palpable.

The playing of “Enter Sandman” by Metallica has been a pregame ritual since 2000.

The crowd begins cheering and stomping as the guitar riff begins. The team waits in the tunnel, during the crescendo of the song. At the proper moment, the Hokies storm the field, while the crowd erupts.

While ESPN announcers described the excitement at Lane Stadium, the nearby Virginia Tech Seismological Observatory documented it, on equipment used to measure earthquakes, and posted it on Reddit.

Okay, it wasn’t exactly an earthquake. But the seismograph readings from the Blacksburg, Virginia campus of Virginia Tech reveal some serious ground shakin’ action. We’re not pretending to be experts at reading seismographs here at Outsider, but that green blip is hard to miss.

Virginia Tech beat 10th-ranked North Carolina, 17-10.

 

