See Va. Tech ‘Enter Sandman’ pregame ritual, on equipment that measures earthquakes

The excitement of playing "Enter Sandman" before a Virginia Tech football games was captured on seismograph readings in Blacksburg.

Noise is a part of life. Sometimes it’s annoying. And sometimes people revel in it.

Virginia Tech football fans are the latter.

With almost 70,000 fans in Lane Stadium, in Blacksburg, Virginia, for Tech’s game against, the excitement was palpable.

The playing of “Enter Sandman” by Metallica has been a pregame ritual since 2000.

The crowd begins cheering and stomping as the guitar riff begins. The team waits in the tunnel, during the crescendo of the song. At the proper moment, the Hokies storm the field, while the crowd erupts.

While ESPN announcers described the excitement at Lane Stadium, the nearby Virginia Tech Seismological Observatory documented it, on equipment used to measure earthquakes, and posted it on Reddit.

Seismograph readings for Blacksburg, VA last night. See if you can spot the Enter Sandman. pic.twitter.com/F0baAKGzKU — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 4, 2021

The tweet was posted by The Outsider:

Okay, it wasn’t exactly an earthquake. But the seismograph readings from the Blacksburg, Virginia campus of Virginia Tech reveal some serious ground shakin’ action. We’re not pretending to be experts at reading seismographs here at Outsider, but that green blip is hard to miss.

Virginia Tech beat 10th-ranked North Carolina, 17-10.