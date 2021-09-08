Maryland Public Television highlights HBCUs

Historically Black colleges and universities will take front and center as part of an initiative organized by Maryland Public Television.

The weeklong lineup will showcase HBCUs’ vibrant history and contributions to the country.

From Morgan State and Howard University to Bowie and Coppin State, the D.C. area is rich with opportunities for learning about the past. MPT Vice President Chief Content Officer Travis Mitchell said viewers will find everything from conversations with HBCU presidents and performers, to documentaries and panel discussions.

“We thought that HBCU Week was an important time to showcase the history and the contemporary relevance of these national treasures that we have,” Mitchell said.

The programming lines up with national HBCU Week, which ends Sept. 11. MPT’s take on HBCU Week will give viewers an opportunity to enjoy up to 15 hours of content through Saturday.

“It became apparent to us that we could not react to the moment. We had to respond to the moment,” Mitchell said. The station recently launched the Standing Against Racism Initiative in response to the murder of George Floyd.

The programming includes discussions with HBCU graduates serving on Maryland’s Legislative Black Caucus, which will air Friday night. Afro Blue, Howard University’s vocal jazz ensemble, will be featured Saturday.

There will also be a documentary about the Freedom Riders and their efforts to integrate interstate travel. The week will wrap up with the new PBS documentary “Muhammad Ali.”

Mitchell said the goal is to educate and create space for dialogue. “Let’s examine what we can learn from HBCU’s as they march forward toward their destiny.”

Find the complete lineup of programming on the MPT website.