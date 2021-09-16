‘This is life-threatening’: Flash flood warning issued as slow-moving storms roll through DC region

Almost all of the D.C. region is under a flash flood watch Thursday afternoon as slow-moving storms with heavy rain make their way through the area.

Almost all of the D.C. region is under a flash flood watch as slow-moving storms with heavy rain make their way through the area.

A flash flood warning was issued in D.C., Arlington, east central Fairfax counties and the cities of Alexandria and Falls Church in northern Virginia until 7 p.m.

The National Weather Service has much of the area, particularly the metro counties and northern Maryland, under a flash flood watch until 9 p.m. Thursday.

A flood warning is also in effect for D.C., Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland and Fairfax and Arlington counties and the city of Alexandria in Virginia in Virginia until 9:30 p.m.

Heavy downpours are expected with some of the storms, and they are set to arrive just in time for the evening commutes.

A watch means flash floods are possible in and near the area; a warning means they’re imminent or are already happening.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist said estimates indicated between 1 and 2 inches of rain had fallen in an hour in D.C. and some of the surrounding areas. He said it is likely that creeks and stream could start to rise out of their banks.

“We don’t have a lot of room for the water to go because of all the rain we’ve gotten over the past month and a half or so, and it wouldn’t take much for flash flooding to start — especially in a lot of the highly developed areas inside the beltway,” Ritter said. “This is a serious situation — this is life-threatening.”

Forecast

Thursday: Scattered thunderstorms, some with some heavy downpours that could cause flash flooding. Otherwise warm and muggy, with highs in the 70s.

Scattered thunderstorms, some with some heavy downpours that could cause flash flooding. Otherwise warm and muggy, with highs in the 70s. Thursday night: Scattered thunderstorms ending early, then warm and muggy with patchy fog. Lows in the mid-60s to lower 70s.

Scattered thunderstorms ending early, then warm and muggy with patchy fog. Lows in the mid-60s to lower 70s. Friday: Mostly cloudy and seasonably warm but very humid. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, with a few heavy downpours will be possible. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Mostly cloudy and seasonably warm but very humid. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, with a few heavy downpours will be possible. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Saturday: Partly sunny, very humid and much warmer, with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Highs in the mid- to upper 80s.

Partly sunny, very humid and much warmer, with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Highs in the mid- to upper 80s. Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

Current Weather