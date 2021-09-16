Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. Update | DC parents call for safety measures | Prince William schools pass vax mandate | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Local News » 'This is life-threatening': Flash…

‘This is life-threatening’: Flash flood warning issued as slow-moving storms roll through DC region

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

September 16, 2021, 3:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Almost all of the D.C. region is under a flash flood watch as slow-moving storms with heavy rain make their way through the area.

A flash flood warning was issued in D.C., Arlington, east central Fairfax counties and the cities of Alexandria and Falls Church in northern Virginia until 7 p.m.

The National Weather Service has much of the area, particularly the metro counties and northern Maryland, under a flash flood watch until 9 p.m. Thursday.

A flood warning is also in effect for D.C., Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland and Fairfax and Arlington counties and the city of Alexandria in Virginia in Virginia until 9:30 p.m.

The areas under a flash flood watch Thursday. (Courtesy Storm Team 4)

Heavy downpours are expected with some of the storms, and they are set to arrive just in time for the evening commutes.

A watch means flash floods are possible in and near the area; a warning means they’re imminent or are already happening.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist said estimates indicated between 1 and 2 inches of rain had fallen in an hour in D.C. and some of the surrounding areas. He said it is likely that creeks and stream could start to rise out of their banks.

“We don’t have a lot of room for the water to go because of all the rain we’ve gotten over the past month and a half or so, and it wouldn’t take much for flash flooding to start — especially in a lot of the highly developed areas inside the beltway,” Ritter said. “This is a serious situation — this is life-threatening.”

Forecast

  • Thursday: Scattered thunderstorms, some with some heavy downpours that could cause flash flooding. Otherwise warm and muggy, with highs in the 70s.
  • Thursday night: Scattered thunderstorms ending early, then warm and muggy with patchy fog. Lows in the mid-60s to lower 70s.
  • Friday: Mostly cloudy and seasonably warm but very humid. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, with a few heavy downpours will be possible. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
  • Saturday: Partly sunny, very humid and much warmer, with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Highs in the mid- to upper 80s.
  • Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

Current Weather

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Weather News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

New GEOINT strategy will direct agencies to look at commercial services first

Diverse federal workforce key to embedding equity in agency public service, OMB says

Army says soldiers must be vaccinated by Dec. 15 or face consequences

DIU's newest office is off and running investing in hardware innovations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up