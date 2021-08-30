What to know: DC, Arlington, Montgomery County classes begin Monday

Public schools in D.C., Arlington County, Virginia, and Montgomery County, Maryland, start back up today. Here's what to know about the 2021 fall semester.

DC

As students return to the classroom in D.C., masks will be required for all students and faculty. All faculty members will have to provide proof of vaccination or submit to regular COVID-19 testing.

D.C. also plans to test around 10 to 20% of the student population at random to keep a metric of the current infection rate within schools. Public school students will be automatically enrolled in the city’s random coronavirus testing program unless the student, parent or guardian opts out.

Any student or staff member who tests positive for COVID-19 must isolate for 10 days and show no symptoms for 24 hours before returning. Any unvaccinated person who is in close contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 must isolate for 10 days. On the fifth day, they can get tested, and a negative result will allow them to return to school.

D.C. Public Schools is discouraging travel outside the D.C. region for students and staff while school is in session. Any unvaccinated person who travels outside the region will have to self-quarantine before returning. After three to five days, they can return to school if they get tested and receive a negative result.

Arlington County

Arlington County Public Schools said it will be conducting extensive testing at the beginning of the school year to evaluate where individuals may need additional resources and accelerated learning.

If a student is forced to quarantine during the year, schools will provide them with resources to continue learning at home.

Schools will be offering mental and emotional support for students throughout the school year. The school system says they will be taking a tiered approach to mental health and wellness.

Opt-in testing will be available to symptomatic and asymptomatic students on a weekly basis.

Montgomery County

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools, Montgomery County schools will use tools like universal mask-use, increased sanitation techniques, regular testing of Pre-K to sixth grade students and the mandatory vaccination of staff members.

In September, Montgomery County schools will begin assessing students’ academic performances so schools can create lesson plans to meet students’ needs.

Schools are also working to maximize the distance between students at lunch by using indoor and outdoor space.

Montgomery County Public Schools said it will not shut down school buildings unless state government officials mandate their closure.