WBAL traffic anchor Jim Russ dies

Jim Russ, the morning traffic anchor for Baltimore’s WBAL and 98 Rock, died of a heart attack Wednesday, WBAL announced. He would have been 58 on Thursday.

Russ had been at WBAL since 2011; he was also a traffic and news reporter at WTOP from 1986 to 1991, and had co-hosted Tech Talk Radio on Federal News Network since 2007. He had also been at Metro Traffic from 2000 to 2012.

That’s where WTOP’s Bob Immler met him. “He was my boss for several years,” Immler remembered from the Traffic Center on Wednesday.

Immler remembered Russ as someone who would run out to breaking-news scenes in the middle of the night.

“He would have his scanners on at home,” Immler said. “He’d leave them on when he’d go to bed at night, and he would run out to scenes in the middle of the night.”

He was the same way regarding traffic, Immler said: “He was always trying to get to the facts. And if it required doing it in the middle of the night, that’s what he did.”

“No one loved the job of reporting traffic more than Jim did,” WBAL General Manager Cary Pahigian wrote in an email to staff Wednesday. “He saw it as his duty to keep people in Baltimore moving to their destinations as quickly as possible and attacked that responsibility with passion and dedication.”

WTOP General Manager Joel Oxley called Russ “such a great pro and great person. No matter what he did, he did it right. He was smart, fun and incredibly dedicated. He treated everyone with respect and he’s already sorely missed.”

“This was quite a shock,” Immler said. “I really didn’t expect this at all.”

WTOP’s Michelle Basch contributed to this report.