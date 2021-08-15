CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Local News » Va. man faces 47…

Va. man faces 47 counts of animal cruelty in Md., dogs euthanized

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

August 15, 2021, 12:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Prince William County, Virginia, man was charged with 47 counts of animal cruelty in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, after law enforcement officials said they located a suspected dog fighting arena earlier this year.

The State’s Attorney’s Office for St. Mary’s County brought the charges against Damien Terrell Wilson, 48, of Woodbridge, on Thursday.

It said St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s deputies received a tip about the location of a suspected dog fighting arena on a SMECO power line cut-through on Feb. 10.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s deputies, along with members of St. Mary’s County Animal Control Division, responded to find evidence of dog fighting at the location.

Eleven dogs were rescued and paraphernalia tied to dog fighting was discovered. Three of them had to be euthanized after behavioral evaluations determined they “were found so overtly aggressive that rehabilitation was deemed too dangerous,” according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Wilson is scheduled for an initial appearance in St. Mary’s County Circuit Court on Sept. 29.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

New court rulings raise bar for evidence needed to fire VA employees

Federal retirement leaps from June to July, processing time hits a peak

Cyber commission applauds recommendations in $1T infrastructure bill nearing finish line

Per diem lodging rates remain unchanged for 2022, but meals, expenses see slight boost

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up