Maryland officials seek missing tool containing radioactive material

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland environment officials are looking for a lead paint test tool containing small amounts of radioactive material that was lost in Baltimore.

The Department of the Environment said the lead paint test tool was last seen Aug. 11 at a job site by Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street, where the user put the tool on the sidewalk next to his vehicle, then noticed it was missing.

The company that owns the test tool, 100% Lead Inspections, reported the loss to the department and the Baltimore police.

The tool contains small amounts of cobalt-57, a radioactive metal used to make lead measurements. Tampering with the radioactive source inside the tool could cause potentially dangerous exposure.

