2 pedestrians killed, cyclist hospitalized in 3 separate crashes overnight

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

August 14, 2021, 1:31 PM

Two pedestrians were killed and a cyclist was seriously injured in three separate crashes throughout the D.C. region between late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Both pedestrians were killed in their respective crashes; the cyclist was seriously injured in their crash, but is now in stable condition.

The first victim — a 61-year-old woman — was killed in a crosswalk near the West Hyattsville Metro Station in Hyattsville, Maryland, around 10:15 p.m. Friday night. Hyattsville police said that the woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries.

The driver who hit her remained at the scene.

At about 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning, a driver heading north on Route 29 approaching Rivers Edge Road in Columbia, Maryland, struck and killed a woman in the roadway.

Howard County police said that the victim died on the scene. The driver remained on site after the crash.

The cyclist was hit by the intersection of Ashburn Farm Parkway and Farmingdale Drive in Ashburn, Virginia, around 1:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said that a resident heard a loud noise before finding the male victim. The striking vehicle left the scene, according to authorities, and said the suspect vehicle possibly has damage to its windshield and hood.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run in Ashburn should contact the investigator for the sheriff’s office at 703-777-1021.

