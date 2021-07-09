Scattered storms hover over DC area

Elsa bade a hasty farewell to the D.C. area, but a weak cold front has just enough strength to bring some scattered thunderstorms Friday night.

“Any storm that pops up could have some gusty, damaging winds and large hail. But they will be scattered, so many of us will get skipped over,” NBC Washington meteorologist Matt Ritter said. Here’s what you need to know.

WEATHER ALERTS

Flood Warning

A flood warning is in effect until 8 p.m. for D.C.; Prince George’s County in Maryland; and Fairfax and Arlington counties, and Alexandria and Falls Church in Virginia.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Frederick County in Maryland until 7:45 p.m.

St. Mary’s and Charles counties in Maryland until 7 p.m. and until 7:15 p.m. in Calvert County.

The greatest odds for severe weather will be near the Interstate 95 corridor and points east.

The National Weather Service radar indicated heavy rain between 1 to 1.5 inches in the affected areas.

The two left lanes at D.C. 295 southbound after Benning Road were blocked due to flooding. There were also reports of flooding on East Capitol Street eastbound in D.C.

In Arlington, Virginia, Interstate 395 northbound between Virginia State Route 27/Washington Boulevard and the George Washington Parkway, the left side is blocked also due to flooding, the WTOP Traffic Center reported. There were also reports of flooding before the 14th Street Bridge in Virginia.

The WTOP Traffic Center also reported flooding on Eastern Avenue both ways near Minnesota Avenue/Addison Road in Capitol Heights.

Forecast

Behind the front Friday night, the humidity will start dropping to more comfortable levels by comparison, and that will be the case Saturday. On Sunday, the weak front will lift back north as a warm front and bring hotter temperatures and more humidity with the chance for more scattered thunderstorms

Friday: Scattered showers and storms early; otherwise, mainly clear and more comfortable by daybreak. Lows: 60s to around 70.

Saturday: Less humid. Partly sunny. Highs: Mid-80s.

Sunday: Humid, partly to mostly cloudy, storms possible, some strong. Highs: Near 90.

Monday: Hot and humid with afternoon storms. Highs: Low 90s.

Current weather

