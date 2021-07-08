Remnants of Elsa brings heavy rain to DC region

What remains of Tropical Storm Elsa will make its way up the coast on Thursday and deliver rain to the D.C. region by Thursday night before moving out again on Friday. Here's what you need to know.

Thursday will be dry up until the early afternoon, when Elsa makes its way across the area, through Southern Maryland and the Northern Neck.

“That would mean a lot of rain down there,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Doug Kammerer said. Some 2-4 inches are expected.

A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of Maryland in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s, southeast Harford and St. Mary’s counties from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

A tropical storm watch is in effect in Calvert and St. Mary’s counties, as well.

“What that means is they’re just looking for tropical storm winds. The rain is a factor there, the wind going to be a factor there, right along the bay. Not too far inland, but right along the shore points is where you can see the strongest winds,” Kammerer said.

The rest of the D.C. area won’t see much wind at all, maybe 20 to 30 mph, Kammerer said, and it’s going to be overnight Thursday into Friday morning, when the storm moves out.

But not before showers start around 3 or 4 p.m., with the heaviest rain expected between 11 p.m. Thursday until about 2 a.m. Friday.

After the rain, it’s going to be a pretty nice-looking Friday, Kammerer said.

Forecast

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and not as hot, still humid, scattered afternoon showers, storms and rain. Rain at times overnight from remnants of Elsa. Highs in the 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny and humid. Chance for afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and nice. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and nice again. Isolated afternoon storms are possible. Highs in the 80s.

WTOP’s Zeke Hartner contributed to this report.