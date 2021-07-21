NBC anchor Rieger after brain surgery: ‘I’ve never felt luckier’

Wendy Rieger joins NBC Washington to give an update on her health after her brain tumor surgery. She explains how she felt lucky during the unluckiest time in her life.

Wendy Rieger, an anchor with WTOP news partner NBC Washington, told colleagues and viewers Wednesday that she has “never felt luckier” following brain surgery to remove a tumor.

Rieger said her doctor in Pittsburgh was able to remove “99.99999%” of the cancer. Now, she’s getting treatment at Johns Hopkins, where she’s taking medicine that teaches her body how to attack her specific kind of cancer.

“It is amazing. I think we all … our weary eyes looked to Europe for so many decades, in Germany and France, for innovation. America is where it’s happening,” Rieger said during a sit-down with NBC’s Doreen Gentzler. “America is where this ingenuity, it’s this renaissance of science, that is unfolding, here in the U.S.

“We we have the vision and these visionaries who are putting together these teams and researchers who are creating this. So it’s very exciting,” Rieger said.

She credited her boyfriend Dan for being her rock and made a special shoutout to all the viewers who have written to voice their support.

“There’s just a lot of things that come into focus very sharply when you are facing a crisis like this that make you, again, at the unluckiest time in my life, I have never felt luckier so and I have to remember that,” Rieger said.

“I’m just gonna go back to chasing life.”

See the interview below.