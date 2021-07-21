Coronavirus News: Delta variant cases dominate US | COVID-19 testing remains important | Funeral home owners to public: get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
NBC anchor Rieger after brain surgery: ‘I’ve never felt luckier’

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

July 21, 2021, 10:28 AM

Wendy Rieger, an anchor with WTOP news partner NBC Washington, told colleagues and viewers Wednesday that she has “never felt luckier” following brain surgery to remove a tumor.

Rieger said her doctor in Pittsburgh was able to remove “99.99999%” of the cancer. Now, she’s getting treatment at Johns Hopkins, where she’s taking medicine that teaches her body how to attack her specific kind of cancer.

“It is amazing. I think we all … our weary eyes looked to Europe for so many decades, in Germany and France, for innovation. America is where it’s happening,” Rieger said during a sit-down with NBC’s Doreen Gentzler. “America is where this ingenuity, it’s this renaissance of science, that is unfolding, here in the U.S.

“We we have the vision and these visionaries who are putting together these teams and researchers who are creating this. So it’s very exciting,” Rieger said.

She credited her boyfriend Dan for being her rock and made a special shoutout to all the viewers who have written to voice their support.

“There’s just a lot of things that come into focus very sharply when you are facing a crisis like this that make you, again, at the unluckiest time in my life, I have never felt luckier so and I have to remember that,” Rieger said.

“I’m just gonna go back to chasing life.”

See the interview below.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

