Man charged in death of DC corrections official found after disappearing from health care facility

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

July 7, 2021, 9:23 PM

A man who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2014 death of a D.C. corrections official has been found after he went missing from his court-ordered residence, police said Wednesday.

Dawit Seyoum, 36, was found before 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The Chesterfield County police said in a statement that staff from Gateway Homes, a mental health facility in Chesterfield, Virginia, realized he was gone two hours after he went missing Tuesday morning. Staff called the police shortly before noon. 

Authorities in Alexandria issued a warrant for Seyoum’s arrest before his capture. 

Seyoum was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the death of Carolyn Cross, 64, in her Alexandria apartment in 2014. She was the deputy director of operations for the D.C. Department of Corrections. Seyoum slashed his wrists and called 911 after killing Cross, WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reported.

He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity after two juries were deadlocked on the first-degree murder charge.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

