Heat, humidity kick off scorching weekend for DC area

The heat is on again Friday for the D.C. area with temperatures in the low 90s, but with afternoon humidity that will make it feel closer to 100. Here's what you need to know.

The D.C. Heat Emergency Plan has been extended through Saturday.

There may be a few late-day storms Friday, but most the area will be staying dry, NBC Washington meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

Look for a repeat Saturday, when again the highs will be in the low 90s but it will feel like between 100 to 104 degrees in the afternoon.

“It will be hot and extremely humid on Saturday,” Draper said.

Storms are likely after 3 or 4 p.m. on Saturday. Some could be strong to severe with damaging winds, frequent lightning and downpours.

A few lingering scattered showers and storms are possible during the day on Sunday, but it will not be a washout. “The temperatures as well humidity will be lower on Sunday,” Draper said.

Forecast

Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid, with isolated showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Late day showers and storms, which could be strong to severe. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, not as humid or hot. Few scattered showers or storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny and comfortable for July. Slight chance of afternoon shower or storm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Current weather