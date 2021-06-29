Quantico Marine pleads not guilty to Capitol riot charges

An active-duty Marine, stationed at Quantico, has pleaded not guilty to several charges — including assaulting a police officer — in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Maj. Christopher Warnagiris entered the plea during a video arraignment in federal court in D.C.

The 40-year-old is charged with forcing his way into the Capitol, then scuffling with a U.S. Capitol Police officer as the officer attempted to close a door to keep the crowd outside. According to charging documents, Warnagiris fought to keep the door open to allow others to enter the building during the uprising.

The indictment charges Warnagiris with nine counts, including assaulting a police officer, obstruction of law enforcement and obstruction of justice.

In charging documents, the FBI said Warnagiris has been stationed at Quantico Marine Corps Base, in Prince William County, since last summer. A former co-worker identified him based on FBI Wanted photos.

During Monday’s arraignment, U.S. District Court Judge Paul Friedman granted a defense motion to allow Warnagiris to visit family members nearby in Northern Virginia.

The next court appearance for Warnagiris is scheduled for Aug. 27.