CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Is it Normal Yet?: Sports at Capacity | Montgomery Co. update | DC offers new incentive to get vaccinated | DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Local News » Quantico Marine pleads not…

Quantico Marine pleads not guilty to Capitol riot charges

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

June 29, 2021, 7:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

An active-duty U.S. Marine stationed at Quantico has pleaded not guilty to nine counts — including assaulting a police officer — in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Maj. Christopher Warnagiris entered the plea during a video arraignment in federal court in D.C.

The 40-year-old is charged with forcing his way into the Capitol, then scuffling with a U.S. Capitol Police officer as the officer attempted to close a door to keep the crowd outside. According to charging documents, Warnagiris fought to keep the door open to allow others to enter the building during the uprising.

The indictment charges Warnagiris with nine counts, including assaulting a police officer, obstruction of law enforcement and obstruction of justice.

In charging documents, the FBI said Warnagiris has been stationed at Quantico Marine Corps Base, in Prince William County, since last summer. A former co-worker identified him based on FBI Wanted photos.

During Monday’s arraignment, U.S. District Court Judge Paul Friedman granted a defense motion to allow Warnagiris to visit family members nearby in Northern Virginia.

The next court appearance for Warnagiris is scheduled for Aug. 27.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS still expects 'modest growth' for small packages as it proposes slower delivery

Technology Modernization Fund board reviewing just under 100 proposals

Census Bureau training 5 agencies to run 'do-it-yourself' data sprints

DIU rethinking cyber endpoint protections through advanced deception tools

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up