Maryland, Virginia car chase ends in arrest

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

June 25, 2021, 10:31 PM

A person is in custody after leading multiple police departments on a high-speed chase that spanned several county and state lines.

It all started in Prince George’s County, Maryland, when a suspected carjacker fled police around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

A Prince George’s County helicopter followed the stolen car, which eventually crossed into Fairfax County near the Mount Vernon District in Virginia.

The driver evaded police several times, weaving into the City of Alexandria, until finally being stopped and arrested in Arlington County.

Police in Fairfax, Arlington, Alexandria and Prince George’s counties aided in the chase.

Police have not identified the suspect and the charges.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

