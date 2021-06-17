DC man sentenced to nearly 5 years in federal prison after Md. gun store burglary

A D.C. man has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for stealing firearms from a Maryland gun store.

Justice Department officials say Xyavion Lawrence, 20, was found guilty of theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee’s inventory after he and another suspect broke into an Essex gun shop in Baltimore County last August.

Surveillance footage showed Lawrence backing a car into the store’s front door before going inside and taking the guns. Both returned to the vehicle with the weapons and fled the scene.

After the burglary, Lawrence showed several of the stolen firearms in a social media video. He wore the same clothes, mask and gloves used in the burglary, while investigators identified his forearm tattoo from the surveillance footage.

They also confirmed the weapons in the video were from the burglary as they had the same strings tied around the trigger guard as the ones sold in the gun store.

Lawrence also wore an ankle monitor at the time of the burglary, which placed his location at the gun store at the time of the event, officials said.

He was arrested on Aug. 10, 2020, while carrying a .22 revolver, one of the stolen weapons from the burglary. He told investigators that he stole six firearms from the gun store.

Lawrence was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Acting United States Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner praised the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Baltimore Field Division and Baltimore Police Department for their work during the investigation.

WTOP’s Juan Herrera contributed to this report.