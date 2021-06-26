CORONAVIRUS: DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | Maryland's tenant aid distribution plan | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations | Library of Congress set to reopen
DC activates heat emergency plan as temperatures rise over the weekend

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

June 26, 2021, 12:28 PM

The first official weekend of summer looks to make its presence felt with intense heat, and the District is responding accordingly.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser will put the heat emergency plan into effect on Sunday as temperatures are expected to rise. The plan opens cooling centers for residents seeking relief from the heat and will be active through Wednesday.

The Cooling Center at the Downtown Day Services Center will be open on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The center operates with limited capacity and services including restrooms, bottled water and snacks.

NBC Washington meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts says to prepare for a hot weekend, especially as temperatures are expected to rise Sunday and stay hot.

“With the humidity, it will feel like the mid 90s through your Sunday,” Ricketts said. “We keep the heat and humidity going for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.”

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s with the heat index around 100, Ricketts said.

The weather is expected to stay dry through early next week but rain chances will increase around Thursday as a cold front may approach the region.

But it’s expected to cool off by the end of the week.

“We will keep chances of rain Friday through next weekend as temperatures fall into the low 80s by next weekend,” Ricketts said.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower possible. Humid and warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat Index around 90

Sunday: Partly sunny, isolated afternoon storm. Highs around 90. Heat Index at mid 90s.

Monday: Sunny, very hot and humid. Highs in low to mid 90s. Heat Index near 100.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, very hot and muggy. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat Index around 100.

Current conditions:

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

