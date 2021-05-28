MEMORIAL DAY: Opera star to perform at national concert | Tips on holiday car shopping | Weekend weather outlook | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Washington Teachers’ Union president at fault in fatal crash, police say

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

May 28, 2021, 5:27 PM

The Washington Teachers’ Union president was at fault in the crash that killed her and another driver last month, the Maryland State Police said.

An investigation into the crash determined Elizabeth A. Davis, 70, of D.C., was intoxicated when she hit another car stopped at a red light in Bowie on the night of April 4, the police said in a statement.

Both cars then traveled into the middle of the intersection of Route 301 and Harbour Way.

The driver of the other car, John E. Starr, 67, of Annapolis, was pronounced dead at the scene. Davis was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The investigation determined the cause of the crash was “Davis’ failure to control speed to avoid a collision.”

Her blood alcohol content was .13, police spokesman Greg Shipley said in the statement.

Davis was the president of the city’s teachers union for eight years. She previously worked as a teacher in D.C. schools for more than 40 years.

She was described by her colleagues as a leader of civil rights.

“She was a modern day civil rights leader,” said union general vice president Jacqueline Pogue Lyons at the time of Davis’ death. “All she did was eat, sleep and breathe the rights of the teachers and the rights of the students in the District.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke at Davis’ funeral in April.

Local News

