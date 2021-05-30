MEMORIAL DAY: ‘Run for the Wall’ kicks off holiday motorcycle rides | What's safe to do this weekend? | Memorial Day Concert FAQ | What's open, what's closed | Beach guide
Home » Local News » Planning to grill out…

Planning to grill out for Memorial Day? Tips from firefighters on how to do it safely

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

May 30, 2021, 7:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Memorial Day is one of the first major holidays since coronavirus restrictions throughout the D.C. region relaxed. If barbecues are your plans, here are some tips to keep your party safe.

Planning ahead is key when it comes to safe grilling, said Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

“The leading causes of fires involving grills are leaving the grill unintended, failure to clean the grill in the first place, placing the grill too close to something that might catch fire and improper disposal of the coals,” Piringer said.

And those coals should be placed in a metal container with a lid and left outside, D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services spokesman Vito Maggiolo said.

With the pandemic causing the cancellation of many party and vacation plans last year, it may have been a while since people got out their grill.

Grillers should reacquaint themselves with how to safely grill and prepare the grill before lighting it up.

“It may have been a long time since they’ve had the opportunity to use a grill, so these basic safety rules are important,” Maggiolo said.

Maggiolo wants to remind grillers that using charcoal grills on apartment balconies is forbidden in the District, as well.

“You don’t want a number to fall down under the deck or any other area where it can ignite a fire,” Maggiolo said.

If you have to run and get something, make sure that someone is watching the grill.

Piringer said anytime you’re cooking, whether it’s on a grill outside or on a cooktop inside, it’s important to watch it.

“Never leave the grill unattended. Unattended cooking is the number one cause of fire throughout the year.”

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon to continue court fight over JEDI Cloud contract

USPS sends first RIF notices to non-union employees, seeks to raise mail prices above inflation

DoD budget largely flat, cuts legacy systems for modernization

Biden proposes federal pay raise in 2022 budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up