Nearly 9 in 10 DC gas stations without fuel, as panic-buying continues

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

May 14, 2021, 8:30 AM

Gasoline is now flowing north through the Colonial Pipeline, but panic-buying has many gas stations across the D.C. region without fuel.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, 87% of gas stations in the District, 51% of gas stations in Virginia and 42% of gas stations in Maryland were out gas, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.com.

Those percentages could rise higher, as gasoline becomes more even more scarce before fuel is once again distributed to retail stations.

De Haan warned that most of the “states/areas with outages have continued to see panicked buying, which is likely a contributing factor to the slow-ish recovery thus far. It will take a few weeks.”

Some D.C.-area gas stations told WTOP earlier this week that they expected to get gasoline shipments Friday or Saturday.

The Energy Department said gasoline availability should be back to normal within a few days.

President Joe Biden said U.S. officials don’t believe the Russian government was involved in the hack of the Colonial Pipeline but “do have strong reason to believe that the criminals who did the attack are living in Russia.”

Concerns about rising gas prices and the prospect of price gouging prompted officials to speak out earlier this week.

How to report problems

DC

Residents are encouraged to report any scams fraud, price gouging or other unfair business practices in D.C. to the Office of Consumer Protection vial email at consumer.protection@dc.gov, calling 202-442-9828 or texting 202-738-5212. Those interested in submitting a complaint can find more information on the D.C. attorney general’s website.

Virginia

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring encouraged drivers to report suspected price gouging to the state’s Consumer Protection Section at consumer@oag.state.va.us or by calling 800-552-9963. A complaint form is also available on the attorney general’s website.

The Virginia Emergency Support Team will host a virtual briefing about the situation at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Maryland

Maryland’s Office of Consumer Protection has information on consumer protections online.

WTOP’s Colleen Kelleher, Will Vitka and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

