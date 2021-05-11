Advocates seek to share DC region’s history of Asian American activism

There’s a deep — but often hidden — history of Asian American activism in the D.C. region. Activists will tell their stories Tuesday night.

The history of Asian American activism in the D.C. region isn’t widely known, and community advocates are inviting locals to share their stories and histories at a virtual event on Tuesday.

The National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum is among groups that have asked local activists and residents to talk about how they’ve fought to be seen and heard — and how they will continue to do so, amid surging hate crimes against Asian Americans in which women have disproportionately been victims.

Among those who will speak at the virtual meeting is Patrick Chin, whose family helped found D.C.’s Chinatown. Chin was raised in Montgomery County, Maryland, owns a restaurant in Baltimore and serves as vice chair of the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association.

Others will speak on a wave of student activism that demanded Asian American studies at the University of Maryland, as well as intersections with recent social movements. Audience members will also be invited to share their own stories.

The event, billed as Local Histories: Stories of Asian American Activism in the DMV, will be held on Zoom starting 7 p.m. Tuesday. Click here to register.