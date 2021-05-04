4 in 5 DC gas stations without fuel amid panic-buying

U.S. gasoline demand fell 12.6% from the prior Friday to the lowest rate since Feb 26.

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, 81% of gas stations in the District, 42% of gas stations in Virginia and 38% of gas stations in Maryland were out gas, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.com.

Meanwhile, U.S. gasoline demand fell 12.6% from a week ago, to the lowest rate since Feb 26.

De Haan said this is likely due to a demand shift by the “panicked response” from consumers after the Colonial Pipeline hack and “not a longer trend.”

BREAKING: According to GasBuddy data, Friday US gasoline demand fell 12.6% from the prior Friday to the lowest Friday since Feb 26. — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 15, 2021

As of 9 a.m. on Saturday, 81% of gas stations in the District, 42% of gas stations in Virginia and 38% of gas stations in Maryland were out gas, according to De Haan.

% stations without gasoline, 8am CT, change since last update:

AL 8% N/C

DC 81% -7%

DE 3% N/C

FL 24% -1%

GA 46% N/C

KY 2% -1%

LA 0% N/C

MD 38% -1%

MS 6% N/C

NC 68% +1%

NJ 1% N/C

SC 49% N/C

TN 29% N/C

TX 0% N/C

VA 42% N/C

WV 6% N/C — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 15, 2021

These numbers are similar to those from Friday night, but De Haan said that may be because gas stations that have been refueled overnight might not have been reported yet.

How to report problems

DC

Residents are encouraged to report any scams fraud, price gouging or other unfair business practices in D.C. to the Office of Consumer Protection vial email at consumer.protection@dc.gov, calling 202-442-9828 or texting 202-738-5212. Those interested in submitting a complaint can find more information on the D.C. attorney general’s website.

Virginia

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring encouraged drivers to report suspected price gouging to the state’s Consumer Protection Section at consumer@oag.state.va.us or by calling 800-552-9963. A complaint form is also available on the attorney general’s website.

The Virginia Emergency Support Team will host a virtual briefing about the situation at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Maryland

Maryland’s Office of Consumer Protection has information on consumer protections online.