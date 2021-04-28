Two victims, suspect, dead after school parking lot shooting

A woman was fatally shot in the parking lot of a Delaware middle school, prompting a school lockdown and leaving many community members shaken.

SMYRNA, Del. — Delaware State Police say a man shot his wife to death in a school parking lot and killed a female acquaintance of hers before a police pursuit that ended in his death. Authorities say the man shot his wife outside Smyrna Middle School on Tuesday morning after they arrived to pick up their daughter for a medical appointment. The man led police on a vehicle pursuit that ended after he shot himself and crashed in Maryland. Police then learned that there might be a second victim. They found a 21-year-old woman dead of apparent gunshot wounds at a Smyrna home.

