Two victims, suspect, dead after school parking lot shooting

The Associated Press

April 28, 2021, 11:33 AM

SMYRNA, Del. — Delaware State Police say a man shot his wife to death in a school parking lot and killed a female acquaintance of hers before a police pursuit that ended in his death. Authorities say the man shot his wife outside Smyrna Middle School on Tuesday morning after they arrived to pick up their daughter for a medical appointment. The man led police on a vehicle pursuit that ended after he shot himself and crashed in Maryland. Police then learned that there might be a second victim. They found a 21-year-old woman dead of apparent gunshot wounds at a Smyrna home.

