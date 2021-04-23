Where to dispose unwanted medications in the DC area on National Drug Take Back Day

Those in the D.C. area are being urged to clean out medicine cabinets and throw out any outdated and expired drugs as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The nationwide effort runs on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and aims at providing a safe and easy way of disposing prescription drugs.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 70% of the more than 70,000 drug overdose deaths in 2019 involved an opioid.
According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019. The survey also showed that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
Face coverings are required at all locations and everyone must stay at least 6 feet apart from those they don’t live with.
See below for a list of locations convenient to you.
Maryland
Anne Arundel County has the following locations:
- Annapolis Police Department: 199 Taylor Ave in Annapolis
- Naval Support Activity Annapolis Security Department: 695 Kinkaid Road in Annapolis
Frederick County has one drop-off location:
- Fort Detrick Police Department: 1419 Sultan Drive in Frederick
Montgomery County has several locations including:
- Jewish Community Center: 6125 Montrose Road in Rockville
- Leisure World: 3305 N Leisure World Blvd in Silver Spring
- Lake Marion Community Center: 8821 E Village Ave in Montgomery Village
- Montgomery County Police Department 1st District Station: 100 Edison Park Drive in Gaithersburg
- Montgomery County Police Department 2nd District Substation: 4823 Rugby Avenue in Bethesda
- Montgomery County Police Department 3rd District Substation: 8110 Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring
- Montgomery County Police Department 4th District Station: 2300 Randolph Road in Wheaton
- Montgomery County Police Department 5th District Station: 20000 Aircraft Drive in Germantown
- Montgomery County Police Department 6th District Station: 45 W Watkins Mill Road in Gaithersburg
- Rockville City Police Station: 2 W Montgomery Avenue in Rockville
- Gaithersburg Police Department: 14 Fulks Corner Avenue in Gaithersburg
- Takoma Park Police Department: 7500 Maple Avenue in Takoma Park
- Village of Friendship Heights Community: 4433 S Park Avenue in Chevy Chase
Prince George’s County has the following locations for drop-off:
- Walgreens: 9810 Apollo Drive in Largo
- Walgreens: 9530 Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro
- Walgreens: 15990 Annapolis Road in Bowie
- Walgreens: 6498 Landover Road in Hyattsville
- Walgreens: 7008 Marlboro Pike in District Heights
- Walgreens: 9001 Woody Terrace in Clinton
- Rite Aid: 5741 Silver Hill Road in District Heights
- Rite Aid: 6130 Baltimore Avenue in Riverdale
- Prince George’s County Police Bowie Station District 1: 15901 Excalibur Road in Bowie
- Prince George’s County Police Bowie Station District 2: 601 Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro
- Prince George’s County Police Department District 1: 5000 Rhode Island Avenue in Hyattsville
- Prince George’s County Police Department District 3: 7600 Barlowe Road in Landover
- Prince George’s County Police Department District 4: 5135 Indian Head Highway in Oxon Hill
- Prince George’s County Police Department District 5: 6707 Groveton Drive in Clinton
- Prince George’s County Police Department District 6: 4321 Sellman Road in Beltsville
- Prince George’s County Police Department District 8: 8903 Presidential Parkway in Upper Marlboro
- District Heights Family and Youth Service Bureau: 6421 Atwood Street in District Heights
- University of Maryland Police Department of Public Safety: 7569 Baltimore Avenue in College Park
- University Park Police Department: 6724 Baltimore Avenue in University Park, MD 20782
Howard County has six drop-off locations:
- Gary Arthur Community Center: 2400 MD-97 in Cooksville
- Howard County Police Community Outreach: 10785 Little Patuxent Pkwy in Columbia
- Howard County General Hospital: 5755 Cedar Lane in Columbia
- HC DrugFree: 5305 Village Center Dr #206 in Columbia
- Howard County Police Department District 1: 3410 Court House Drive in Ellicott City
- Howard County Police Department District 2: 11226 Scaggsville Road in Laurel
Virginia
The City of Alexandria is hosting four locations staffed by the Alexandria Police Department:
- First Baptist Church: 2932 King St.
- Alexandria Police Department Headquarters: 3600 Wheeler Avenue
- Fire Station 210: 5255 Eisenhower Ave.
- The Neighborhood Pharmacy of Del Ray: 2204 Mt. Vernon Avenue
Arlington County is holding two locations for drug drop-off:
- Arlington County Fire Station #5: 1750 S Hayes Street in Arlington
- Arlington County Police Headquarters: 1425 N Courthouse Road in Arlington
Fairfax County has the following locations open:
- Franconia District Police Station: 6121 Franconia Road in Franconia
- McLean District Police Station: 1437 Balls Hill Road in McLean
- Mount Vernon District Police Station: 2511 Parkers Lane in Alexandria
- Mason District Police Station: 6507 Columbia Pike in Annandale
- West Springfield District Police Station: 6140 Rolling Road in West Springfield
The City of Falls Church has the following location available:
- Falls Church City Hall: 300 Park Ave in Falls Church
Loudoun County has the following locations available:
- Wegmans: 101 Crosstrail Blvd SE in Leesburg
- Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Ashburn Station: 20272 Savin Hill Drive in Ashburn
- Middleburg town Hall: 10 W Marshall Street in Middleburg
- Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Western Station: 47 W Loudoun Street in Round Hill
- Purcellville Police Department: 125 E Hirst Rd # 7A in Purcellville
Prince William County has the following locations open on Saturday:
- Quantico Marine Corps Base: 4806 Russell Road in Quantico
- Montclair Shopping Center: 5183 Waterway Drive in Montclair
- Sentara Lake Ridge: 12825 Minnieville Road in Lake Ridge
Stafford County has one registered location:
- Stafford Hospital Center: 101 Hospital Center Boulevard in Stafford
D.C.
The following locations are open in the District:
- Howard University College of Pharmacy: 2300 4th St NW
- Washington Metropolitan Police Department 1st District: 101 M St SW
- Washington Metropolitan Police Department 2nd District: 3320 Idaho Ave NW
- Washington Metropolitan Police Department 3rd District: 1620 V St NW
- Washington Metropolitan Police Department 4th District: 6001 Georgia Avenue NW
- Washington Metropolitan Police Department 5th District: 1805 Bladensburg Road NE
- Washington Metropolitan Police Department 6th District: 5002 Hayes St NE
- Washington Metropolitan Police Department 7th District: 2455 Alabama Ave SE
- Nationals Ballpark: 1500 S Capitol St SE
- Sibley Memorial Hospital: 5255 Loughboro Road NW