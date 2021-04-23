Where to dispose unwanted medications in the DC area on National Drug Take Back Day

Those in the D.C. area are being urged to clean out medicine cabinets and throw out any outdated and expired drugs as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The nationwide effort runs on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and aims at providing a safe and easy way of disposing prescription drugs.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 70% of the more than 70,000 drug overdose deaths in 2019 involved an opioid.

According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019. The survey also showed that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

Face coverings are required at all locations and everyone must stay at least 6 feet apart from those they don’t live with.

See below for a list of locations convenient to you.

Maryland

Anne Arundel County has the following locations:

Annapolis Police Department: 199 Taylor Ave in Annapolis

Naval Support Activity Annapolis Security Department: 695 Kinkaid Road in Annapolis

Frederick County has one drop-off location:

Fort Detrick Police Department: 1419 Sultan Drive in Frederick

Montgomery County has several locations including:

Jewish Community Center: 6125 Montrose Road in Rockville

Leisure World: 3305 N Leisure World Blvd in Silver Spring

Lake Marion Community Center: 8821 E Village Ave in Montgomery Village

Montgomery County Police Department 1st District Station: 100 Edison Park Drive in Gaithersburg

Montgomery County Police Department 2nd District Substation: 4823 Rugby Avenue in Bethesda

Montgomery County Police Department 3rd District Substation: 8110 Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring

Montgomery County Police Department 4th District Station: 2300 Randolph Road in Wheaton

Montgomery County Police Department 5th District Station: 20000 Aircraft Drive in Germantown

Montgomery County Police Department 6th District Station: 45 W Watkins Mill Road in Gaithersburg

Rockville City Police Station: 2 W Montgomery Avenue in Rockville

Gaithersburg Police Department: 14 Fulks Corner Avenue in Gaithersburg

Takoma Park Police Department: 7500 Maple Avenue in Takoma Park

Village of Friendship Heights Community: 4433 S Park Avenue in Chevy Chase

Prince George’s County has the following locations for drop-off:

Walgreens: 9810 Apollo Drive in Largo

Walgreens: 9530 Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro

Walgreens: 15990 Annapolis Road in Bowie

Walgreens: 6498 Landover Road in Hyattsville

Walgreens: 7008 Marlboro Pike in District Heights

Walgreens: 9001 Woody Terrace in Clinton

Rite Aid: 5741 Silver Hill Road in District Heights

Rite Aid: 6130 Baltimore Avenue in Riverdale

Prince George’s County Police Bowie Station District 1: 15901 Excalibur Road in Bowie

Prince George’s County Police Bowie Station District 2: 601 Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro

Prince George’s County Police Department District 1: 5000 Rhode Island Avenue in Hyattsville

Prince George’s County Police Department District 3: 7600 Barlowe Road in Landover

Prince George’s County Police Department District 4: 5135 Indian Head Highway in Oxon Hill

Prince George’s County Police Department District 5: 6707 Groveton Drive in Clinton

Prince George’s County Police Department District 6: 4321 Sellman Road in Beltsville

Prince George’s County Police Department District 8: 8903 Presidential Parkway in Upper Marlboro

District Heights Family and Youth Service Bureau: 6421 Atwood Street in District Heights

University of Maryland Police Department of Public Safety: 7569 Baltimore Avenue in College Park

University Park Police Department: 6724 Baltimore Avenue in University Park, MD 20782

Howard County has six drop-off locations:

Gary Arthur Community Center: 2400 MD-97 in Cooksville

Howard County Police Community Outreach: 10785 Little Patuxent Pkwy in Columbia

Howard County General Hospital: 5755 Cedar Lane in Columbia

HC DrugFree: 5305 Village Center Dr #206 in Columbia

Howard County Police Department District 1: 3410 Court House Drive in Ellicott City

Howard County Police Department District 2: 11226 Scaggsville Road in Laurel

Virginia

The City of Alexandria is hosting four locations staffed by the Alexandria Police Department:

First Baptist Church: 2932 King St.

Alexandria Police Department Headquarters: 3600 Wheeler Avenue

Fire Station 210: 5255 Eisenhower Ave.

The Neighborhood Pharmacy of Del Ray: 2204 Mt. Vernon Avenue

Arlington County is holding two locations for drug drop-off:

Arlington County Fire Station #5: 1750 S Hayes Street in Arlington

Arlington County Police Headquarters: 1425 N Courthouse Road in Arlington

Fairfax County has the following locations open:

Franconia District Police Station: 6121 Franconia Road in Franconia

McLean District Police Station: 1437 Balls Hill Road in McLean

Mount Vernon District Police Station: 2511 Parkers Lane in Alexandria

Mason District Police Station: 6507 Columbia Pike in Annandale

West Springfield District Police Station: 6140 Rolling Road in West Springfield

The City of Falls Church has the following location available:

Falls Church City Hall: 300 Park Ave in Falls Church

Loudoun County has the following locations available:

Wegmans: 101 Crosstrail Blvd SE in Leesburg

Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Ashburn Station: 20272 Savin Hill Drive in Ashburn

Middleburg town Hall: 10 W Marshall Street in Middleburg

Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Western Station: 47 W Loudoun Street in Round Hill

Purcellville Police Department: 125 E Hirst Rd # 7A in Purcellville

Prince William County has the following locations open on Saturday:

Quantico Marine Corps Base: 4806 Russell Road in Quantico

Montclair Shopping Center: 5183 Waterway Drive in Montclair

Sentara Lake Ridge: 12825 Minnieville Road in Lake Ridge

Stafford County has one registered location:

Stafford Hospital Center: 101 Hospital Center Boulevard in Stafford

D.C.

The following locations are open in the District: